TOTEME Achieves B Corp Certification

Swedish fashion house TOTEME officially received a B Corp certification in September 2024, reinforcing the brands commitment to responsible business practices. Founded on the principles of minimalism, long-standing style, and meticulous craftsmanship, the brand creates modern classics with purpose, occasion, and longevity in mind.

Sustainability at the core of TOTEME

Sustainability is central to TOTEME’s identity. The company follows an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework informed by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and industry collaborations. Through this framework, TOTEME sets ambitious sustainability goals, incorporating key performance indicators (KPIs), policies, audits, and supplier partnerships to ensure high-quality, long-lasting products made under fair and safe conditions.

The B Corp certification underscores TOTEME’s efforts to integrate sustainability into its design, environmental impact, and community engagement. By continuously improving accountability and transparency, the brand aims to inspire customers and industry peers to make decisions that benefit people, animals, and the planet.