Towards a circular economy: Marc Cain launches first biodegradable t-shirt

Made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, stitched with biodegradable lyocell thread, featuring a cotton care label and Cradle to Cradle®-compliant printing inks, the T-shirt is a consistent expression of circular thinking.

The design impresses with its maritime charm: a sailing boat motif and nautical-inspired look on the front. The statement slogan “Respect our Oceans” reinforces the sustainable message. A QR code on the back leads to a dedicated website where customers can learn more about the product’s origin, materials, and the eco-conscious concept behind it.

Credits: Marc Cain

Credits: Marc Cain

Biodegradation requires specific environmental conditions such as moisture, oxygen, and microbial life. The independent Hohenstein Laboratories GmbH & Co. KG is currently conducting long-term testing to assess how effectively the materials decompose under realistic conditions.

Part of the “Salty Breeze” collection theme, the T-shirt will be available in stores and online from March 2026.