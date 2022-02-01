Traffic People, Autumn/Winter 2022

Our Autumn Winter 22 collection embraces the print obsession that is key to our brands DNA. As the days get shorter our prints get bolder and lusher. This winter our prints have a touch of decadence to them – deep blues, purple and green hues in animal, paisley, and geometric prints. Team these hedonistic prints with the rich plushness of our velvet concepts – vintage inspired pieces that have a contemporary silhouette.

Company Summary

Traffic People was born in the heart of London on the Portobello Road and Camden in 2002, looking to bring a contemporary twist for the woman who desires a timeless design with the right amount of naughtiness to reflect her unique inner style. Traffic People was devised out of a love for vintage inspired fashion and beautifully dressed women of eras past; Lauren Bacall, Anita Pallenburg, Ava Gardiner and Bianca Jagger to name a few.

At Traffic People we have always created clothes that are designed to last. As we are not a fast fashion business our clothes are designed to be contemporary enough to make you stand out from the crowd, but also have a classic silhouette that will endure through the years.

The brand has evolved into a boutique brand with designer Louise Reynolds and partner Mark Readman at the helm for the past two decades. Traffic People is distributed to over 1500 boutiques worldwide and is available to buy online or through our partners Harvey Nichols and Wolf and Badger.

Traffic People, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Traffic People, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Traffic People, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand