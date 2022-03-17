Traffic People launches Spring-Summer Collection on Wolf and Badger

Traffic People is pleased to launch their latest Spring Summer Collection for the first time, at Wolf and Badger.

Traffic People was devised out of a love for vintage inspired fashion and beautifully dressed women of eras past; Lauren Bacall, Anita Pallenberg, Ava Gardner and Bianca Jagger to name a few. Since the brands origins of the marketplaces of Camden and Portabello Rd, the brand has evolved into a boutique brand with designer Louise Reynolds and founder Mark Readman at the helm for the past two decades. As a company we care about our staff, our customers and the companies that work alongside us. Good relationships have always been fostered and that is extended to the factory with which we have been working with for over a decade.

All our sourcing is carried out in-house by our company co- founder and designer Louise who meets our supplier in the

country of manufacturer. By regularly meeting our supplier we aim to build strong working partnerships. Our supplier works in accordance with our principles, which are based on the International Labour Organisations Core Conventions, and the Conventions on the Rights of the Child.

At Traffic People we have always created clothes that are designed to last. As we are not a fast fashion business our clothes are designed to be contemporary enough to make you stand out from the crowd, but also have a classic silhouette that will endure through the years. Our signature prints and our eclectic styles have been featured in designer boutiques internationally since 2012, and we are happy to extend our offer to Wolf and Badger in 2022.

Traffic People at Wolf and Badger, courtesy of the brand