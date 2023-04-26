Travel in style: 4 essential tips for women's travel-quality clothing

When it comes to travelling, choosing the right clothing is very important. Comfortable, timeless and quality garments are essential for women who live an active travel life. In this article, we take a closer look at what women who travel a lot look for while choosing clothes.

Comfort is key

One of the most important requirements of travel-quality clothing is the comfort of the garments. Women who travel a lot choose soft and breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen and silk. These materials are lightweight and feel soft on the skin, making the garments ideal to wear during long trips. A relaxed fit is also important, this allows women to move freely and not be hindered by tight garments.

Picture: TRVL DRSS, courtesy of the brand.

High-quality garments

Women who travel a lot choose high-quality materials that last. The garments are not only better for the environment, but also for the consumer's wallet. When you invest in high-quality garments, you don't have to buy new clothes as often. High-quality fabrics that don't crease even after a busy day, a long night or a long trip in a suitcase are important for women who travel a lot.

Timeless garments

Travel quality clothing focuses on designing timeless garments that can be combined in different ways. Women should not carry too much baggage when travelling and garments should be able to be worn in different ways. Therefore, garments should be timeless and suitable for different occasions. For example, a dress can be worn to a party as well as to the beach or during a walk.

Picture: TRVL DRSS, courtesy of the brand.

Travelling in clothing

Women who travel a lot and for a long time by car or plane often choose clothes that are comfortable and easy to wear during the long trip. For example, they often wear wide, stretchy pants and comfortable tops. Many traveling women also choose layers so that they can adjust to the temperature in the car or plane. For example, they wear a jacket that is easy to take off when it gets too hot. In conclusion, by choosing comfortable, practical and versatile stylish garments, they can fully relax and enjoy their trip.

Picture: TRVL DRSS, courtesy of the brand.

With special thanks to the photos of TRVL DRSS .