Travelling with the Giorgio Armani Mare 2026 collection

Once again, this year, Giorgio Armani Mare stops at some of the world’s most beautiful summer destinations. The journey started in Porto Cervo from May 26th to 30th, on the occasion of the fifth edition of the Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta: a prestigious competition organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. The customized Giorgio Armani Mare boat, Sørvind by Giorgio Armani, participated in the regatta for the second year as a tribute to the title sponsor. In Piazza Azzurra, in front of the YCCS, a pop-up store offered visitors the opportunity to discover the Giorgio Armani summer universe.

On May 30th, the tour arrived in Cannes with the takeover of the Armani/Caffè terrace, continuing to Bagni Roberto in Forte dei Marmi and concluding in Mykonos, where the first Giorgio Armani boutique in Greece opened on May 28th. Overlooking the iconic Psarou Beach, the new boutique is located within Nammos Village, one of the most exclusive international destinations for luxury shopping, fashion, and lifestyle. The sophisticated, tactile concept combines warm-toned carved wood surfaces, woven coconut elements, and details inspired by the island’s natural environment.

Credits: Giorgio Armani

The spaces are defined by the now-signature tropical palm motifs in shades of grey and turquoise, contrasted with the warm tones of wooden flooring—a distinctive visual identity that, season after season, has become a recognisable hallmark of the tour.

The Giorgio Armani Mare 2026 collection features fluid silhouettes and weightless materials, creating versatile pieces designed to accompany every moment of holiday and relaxation with ease and elegance. The fresh, summery palette ranges from light blues to neutral tones, with coral pink hues for women. For men, natural tones prevail, accented with hints of lavender and hydrangea.

Credits: Giorgio Armani

The offering is completed by the Giorgio Armani Vela menswear line, crafted from technical materials and presented in elegant shades recalling sand and sea blue. The collection is available in selected boutiques worldwide and online.

The campaign was shot at Villa Cimbrone in Ravello, an exceptional location of historic charm that, through its atmosphere suspended between lightness and elegance, tells the story of the collection through realistic, cinematic imagery.

Credits: Giorgio Armani

A new feature of the Giorgio Armani Mare collection is a line of T-shirts inspired by past and present destinations of the tour, including places long associated with the Armani summer imagery: Forte dei Marmi, Pantelleria, Saint-Tropez, Capri, the Hamptons, Ibiza, Mykonos, and Porto Cervo.

In 2023, in Porto Cervo, the Armani Group launched its collaboration with the non-profit One Ocean Foundation, supporting the Blue Forest project, dedicated to ocean conservation and the restoration and protection of underwater forests. The initiative focuses in particular on Posidonia oceanica, a marine plant endemic to the Mediterranean Sea and of extraordinary ecological value.

Credits: Giorgio Armani

This collaboration, in line with the Armani Group’s Sustainability Strategy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, forms part of a broader plan of initiatives dedicated to the regeneration and protection of ecosystems, biodiversity, and protected species.