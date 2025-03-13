Tribute to a culture - The New Originals unveils SS '25 collection

The overarching theme of the collection is soundsystem culture, with music, artistry, diaspora, and community as the common thread throughout the editorial campaigns. The collection is highlighted through this lens by incorporating interesting artists and various music-related elements and expressions.

This collection highlights denim and outerwear while giving a prominent role to knitwear. Old designs are enhanced with modern details and playful colors, mixing the intensity of lime punch with earthier tones like brown and rain forest green. Together, these elements create a collection that is both authentic and forward-thinking, celebrating creativity in all its forms.

Credits: The New Originals

Tribute to a culture

Music moves us, informs us, and inspires us. Music has the ability to bring people together. It transcends language barriers, connects people of all ages and backgrounds, and creates a sense of community. Music is the universal language. Many genres we enjoy today can be traced back to soundsystem origins. This collection is a tribute to soundsystem culture.

Credits: The New Originals

­ Journalists, influencers, and media professionals are invited to get an exclusive first look at the Spring Summer collection in The New Original's showrooms. Discover the new pieces, immerse yourself in the campaign’s world, and meet the team behind this inspiring initiative.