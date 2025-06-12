Triumph Spring/Summer ’26: swimwear, lingerie & performance

Style and comfort come together to create swimwear that feels as beautiful as it looks

Whether jetting off to sun-drenched shores or embracing a summer in the city, nothing captures the spirit of the season quite like swimwear that looks as good as it feels. For the woman who knows her style, embraces her femininity and seeks beauty in every detail – both in how she looks and how she feels – Triumph’s Spring/Summer’26 Swimwear Collection delivers pieces that are as flattering and comfortable as they are beautiful. Designed to work from poolside to city streets, every piece balances elevated style with all-day wearability.

Collection highlights

Summer Sunset – Shimmering lurex fabrics, sleek metal accents and striking silhouettes, designed for impact

– Shimmering lurex fabrics, sleek metal accents and striking silhouettes, designed for impact Summer Palm – Palm motifs in chic hues create a fresh, elevated tropical design look.

– Palm motifs in chic hues create a fresh, elevated tropical design look. Love by the Sea by Palina Rojinksi – Gold embellishments, bold silhouettes and a first-of-its- kind wireless swim top offering support to a G-cup.

– Gold embellishments, bold silhouettes and a first-of-its- kind wireless swim top offering support to a G-cup. Summer Dune – A distinctive textured fabric brings contemporary cool to form-flattering cuts.

– A distinctive textured fabric brings contemporary cool to form-flattering cuts. Midnight Swim – A fusion of animal print with abstract florals in deep blues and earth tones in show-stopping fits.

Credits: Triumph

SS26 Triumph Triaction: Where Performance Meets Beautiful Design

Triumph re-energises its Triaction collection for Spring/Summer’26, with a renewed focus on the woman it’s made for: someone who demands best-in-class performance, but never compromises on beauty or style. She knows what works, values comfort and fit and chooses activewear that’s as considered as the rest of her wardrobe.

Credits: Triumph

For her, feeling beautiful starts from within, it’s the quiet confidence that comes from feeling supported, unrestricted and completely free, whether she’s working out at the gym, in the studio or simply going about her daily life. The latest collection blends cutting-edge innovation with beautiful design, striking new hues to deliver activewear that’s built to move comfortably and made to feel good in.

Lingerie that Exudes Style, From the Inside-Out

This Spring/Summer’26, Triumph presents a modern wardrobe of lingerie designed for women who understand that true style isn’t simply about how something looks – it’s about how it makes them feel. From bold, fashion-forward cuts to elevated everyday staples that flatter and support, this is a collection of lingerie that enhances what women already have, enabling them to look and feel stylish, from the inside-out.

Credits: Triumph