True Decadence - Spring Summer 2022

With the return of celebrations and customer appetite for day occasion looks, True Decadence SS22 is inspired by an optimistic fresh pared back take on occasion wear after the pandemic. Designed for customers wanting versatile partywear that can work for multiple occasions. With the hope of extending the lifecycle of occasion looks, in a move towards becoming more responsible as a brand.

The desire to celebrate even the smallest events after periods of restrictions has influenced looks that are perfect for summer brunches & picnics in the park. Picnic style checks are paired with clean crisp white lace & cutwork embroidery. Pleated cotton poplin & empire line silhouette are new for Spring 22.

True Decadence, SS22, courtesy of the brand

Vacation dreaming during the pandemic has influenced summer occasion wear that works for occasion & holidays, with feminine boho ruffled shapes, soft folk prints on lightweight cotton poplins, soft nude embroidered fabrics and sun washed style separates to encourage adaptable looks.

True Decadence, SS22, courtesy of the brand

Premium wearable sundress shapes in a soft watercolour print aim to create forever pieces that can be worn again and again.

Bridal looks feature that will work for any pre wedding event and Wedding’s for a more casual bride.

True Decadence, SS22, courtesy of the brand

SU22 follows Spring’s lead and continues the theme of optimism and versatile occasion wear.

With cost per wear and versatility in mind, Summer is designed for any occasion including holidays, picnics, weddings and birthdays with elevated commercial dress shapes in cool natural fabrics. Statement separates again offer wearability and allow for looks to be mixed with the customer’s existing wardrobe.

Romantic 3D applique, frothy tulle dresses & soft pastel tones stay true to classic True Decadence handwriting.

Modern bridesmaids are catered for with clean bias-cut satin maxis, whilst cool linen look options would work for a destination weddings.

True Decadence, SS22, courtesy of the brand

About True Decadence

Established in 2016 and designed in the UK, True Decadence’s philosophy centres around creating effortless silhouettes that celebrate femininity. Our in-house team produces four collections each year of directional occasion wear and sleek separates.

Each individual style is developed from a passion for luxe fabrics, surprising details and premium craftsmanship. Subtle colour palettes are married with unique shapes to create an impeccable collection of pieces that transcend the season.

Every piece is designed in house by our talented team of designers. Inspiration is taken from upcoming trends, muses and current influences, keeping the True Decadence customer in mind every step of the way.

Primarily focused towards occasion wear, our designers strive to create unique pieces that will stand out from the crowd at any occasion.

True Decadence, SS22, courtesy of the brand