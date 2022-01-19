True North was the point used for navigating at sea in ancient times. Unique brand values are the True North of BdG ́s design philosophy. Authenticity and heritage playing into more traditional utility and excellent craftsmanship are the unique brand values behind the details and functionality of the garments.

For AW22, Blue de Gênes is celebrating retro nostalgia in a modern way that is future-affirming. A theme, evoking a sense of comfort and familiarity.

Image: Blue de Genes

You will find clean indigos, soft bright neutrals, and vintage blue shades, while enriched core colours such as deep aubergine, leaf, choko, and rusty amplify an autumnal message. Black and navy anchor the colour range and provide a strong core. Garment treatments borrow from the industrial patinas of construction sites, and dirtied tints are driving the direction for wash and finish. You ́ll find more authentic fades, creases, and heavy distressing.

Soft luxe materials that feel exquisite to the touch such as the Lano Overshirt offset the rugged denims, adding to the look a sense of sophisticated refinement. You will find simple vertical pinstripes and dogstooth patterns for warm and soft-hand qualities as well as familiar corduroy, brushed flannel shirtings, and robust knits.

We revisit original styles like straight-cut jeans, chore coats with novel finishes, and fresh palettes. Vinci – our straight-fit jeans come in a current selection of fabrics and shades. Silhouettes and styling shapes are kept relaxed with a focus on the layering of knits and woven fabrics.

Tondo knit offers an interesting tonal colour play in soft mélange yarns perfect for layering up for a chilly winter day.

