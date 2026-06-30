True Religion focuses on two different collections in Europe

US denim brand True Religion will be represented in Europe by two distinct collections: the True Religion Europe Collection and the True Religion US Collection. This was announced in a press release from the brand. Founded in Los Angeles in 2002, True Religion is known for its horseshoe logo and guitar-playing Buddha.

According to the press release, the US Collection is based on the brand's archives. It includes the well-known denim fits, the distinctive Super T stitching, striking pocket constructions and the horseshoe details. The brand states that it represents the original brand DNA from Los Angeles.

Credits: True Religion

Credits: True Religion

The Europe Collection, also known as the “Signature Line”, was developed specifically for the European and German markets, according to the brand. It combines American roots with European fits, new materials and a more fashion-forward approach. In addition to denim, the collection includes an expanded lifestyle offering with ready-to-wear, knitwear, jersey, outerwear and other fashion essentials.

Credits: True Religion

Credits: True Religion

While the US Collection focuses on heritage products and the original brand DNA, the brand is positioning the Europe Collection as a more modern development with a stronger fashion character and a broader target group.

As context, the brand points to the return of the Y2K trend and the renaissance of premium denim, which have brought True Religion back into the spotlight.