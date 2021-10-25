Turtledove London's Sustainability & Eco-Rainwear

Turtledove London was created as an antidote to the fast fashion industry. A planet friendly focus from design to delivery, because quality organic clothing shouldn't cost the earth.

95% of our garments are made from organic cotton. The cotton we use is GOTS certified organic, the leading standard for textiles made from organic fibres worldwide, better for the farmers who grow it and the delicate skins wearing it. The remaining garments in our collection are made from eco fabrics such as the recycled nylon used in our swimwear - taking fabrics destined for landfill and repurposing for the new generation. Our dyes are Azo free, kinder to the environment and kinder to the wearer.

Our factories are members of the ETI ( ethical trading initiative ) , hold SA8000 accreditation ( Social Accountability Accreditation) or are SEDEX certified . This ensures good working conditions, fair pay, capped working hours and a minimum age requirement for workers.

As Turtledove London grows globally, we are investing in warehousing and supply chain solutions across the globe. This allows us to ship directly from factory to customer, thus reducing our carbon footprint.

Our company strategy is not to over buy. We strongly believe in offering the best value products we possibly can from launch date and selling as many as we can at full price. Heavy discounting events such as Black Friday, don’t match with our brand ethos and contribute to the clothing landfill of ‘ bargain must-haves ‘ . Our ‘ Forever Loved’ collection of year round classics is an area of growth and a further step away from Fast Fashion.

We focus on maximising the lifecycle of our products through thoughtful design. Our contemporary classics are timeless in their appeal and include seasonless pieces to wear all year round. Design features enable garments that grow with your child through the year, and multiwear separates in colour palettes that can be layered up each season. Reversible garments are a key part of our collections - less washing required and two looks in one ! Gender neutral, timeless designs enable the garments to be passed down to smaller friends and family. Investment in quality fabrics ensures our clothing stands the test of time.

We are committed to creating eco packaging solutions. Our mailing bags and boxes are made from paper and created at source wherever possible to reduce our carbon footprint. Each garment is now packed in bags made from cornstarch which are fully compostable !

With this in mind we introduce our eco rainwear collection! Made from eco-friendly fabric utilising plastic bottles destined for landfill! Each raincoat utilises 14 bottles, a lovely repurpose for single-use bottles. Waterproof too, our jackets are lined in super-soft 100% GOTS certified organic cotton jersey. 3 limited edition prints for boys and girls, these colour tones will coordinate with contemporary wardrobes. A new look for eco-conscious parents.