Twinset Milano Spring/Summer 25 Collection Fashion show

LIGHTNESS

Light and clean. Chic and feminine. Twinset’s Spring Summer 2025 collection speaks the language of lightness and femininity, expressed in a lifestyle summed up by aesthetic convention in the terms defining today’s women. But the clothes in the collection have much more to say. They say, for example, that they belong to a concrete way of dressing inspired by the experience, competence and savoir faire of a brand that draws on its knowledge of materials to apply technology to traditional methods, adapting them to create a product that transforms tradition into an authentic example of innovation. With its talent for Italian-made knitwear, Twinset combines quality with price, going back to the concept of “democratic fashion” inherent in the very meaning of prêt-à-porter, an expression referring to fashion combining the beauty of design with the ethics of industrial production to build a fair relationship with cost.

Credits: Twinset Milano

The result is forms of workmanship transforming the knitwear in the SS 2025 collection into a fine lace-making process. And lace is the first aspect of the lightness characterising the collection, primarily in the sense of transparency, in little black dresses that dialogue with miniskirts and micro-tops with a handmade look. The same lightness is expressed in knitwear items with hand drawn prints by expert masters from Como. Chameleon-like yet consistent, lightness goes beyond knitwear to include silk crêpon dresses in solid colours and hand-printed patterns, then becomes airy with flounces of lace on billowing little dresses that create sensual motions of irregularity. And then lightness becomes simplicity, creating a woven jacket topped with a hood, and completing a pair of shorts with a jewelled belt embroidered with pearls. Lastly, the same lightness represents femininity. Long viscose dresses reveal their bold colours, sliding over the body, caressing its forms and lines and creating a motion that begins with the development of a precise sartorial cut.

The result is a collection designed to dress the contemporary woman without mystification, without confusing fashion and luxury. But also without conceptualism, for a non-aggressive look expressing a natural, possible kind of beauty that is not overstated. A beauty representing a dream that can come true, creating empathy, without interposing distances or building barriers, offering itself as the representation of an aspiration that is within reach. This is why Twinset’s SS 2025 collection includes dresses for everyday wear, for women who increasingly play a prominent role in real life, expressing that precious, authentic form of femininity that, once again, lightness makes surprisingly, fascinatingly, naturally beautiful.