Two x heritage: Eton launches Exclusive Collaboration with knitwear specialist Dale of Norway

Scandinavian specialist brands with a strong heritage in design and craftsmanship team up to define, and create “Nordic Luxury”.

With a combined experience of 230 years, global men’s luxury shirt brand Eton from Sweden, and knitwear specialist Dale of Norway, joined forces to design and create a unique knitted sweater jacket, commonly known as ‘swacket’, that combines the best of both brands. Designed in Sweden and Norway and knitted locally in Norway using the first lamb’s wool from free-range dalasau sheep that roam the slopes of the mountainous Vestland region, the sweater jacket merges the urbane elegance of a shirtmaker with the rustic charm of heritage sportswear, and a mutual obsession for quality into “Nordic Luxury”.

Celebrating Dale’s expertise, the wool used for this design was sheared and knitted locally using machines to limit waste fabrics, while reducing the amount of transportation. Light but warming, the wool and its complex mono-colored fishbone stitch pattern will only grow softer and more lustrous with wear, in line with both brands’ dedication to design made to last.

Sebastian Dollinger, Creative Director for Eton, collaborated with Dale Creative Director Håkon Dyngeland Solem, to design this modern yet timeless all-season, indoor-outdoor layering piece along clean, Scandinavian lines.

“I’m beyond pleased with the result of our collaboration. I feel like we have found an Eton in Norway with Dale — but instead of shirts in the finest quality possible, they excel and are best-in-class when it comes to knitwear. We have so much in common. Together we have created a design that is relevant anywhere, all year, as an outdoor jacket or a layering piece: a classic, timeless garment that appeals to many different people. That is the definition of successful design to me,” says Sebastian Dollinger, Creative Director Eton.

Global shirt specialist Eton was founded in Sweden in 1928 and is known for its dedication to craftsmanship, and range of refined dress and casual shirts, including exclusive overshirts, and its extensive menswear accessories range. With customer touchpoints in over 50 countries, including some of the world’s most exclusive department stores, and a near global availability online, the brand has grown into an international presence in its near centennial existence.

Dale of Norway, founded in 1879, is a maker and reinventor of Norway’s heritage sportswear, the traditional “lusekofte”, and an official supplier of unique knitwear for the Norwegian Winter Olympic and Ski Team since 1956. The brand can be found in most exclusive winter resorts, including Val d’Isère, Cortina, Squaw Valley.

“I trained in Italy, and I have worked in the fashion world for a long time — to me, Eton has always stood out as a leading shirt brand,” says Håkon Dyngeland Solem, Creative Director Dale of Norway. “And Sebastian Dollinger and I have a great connection: we’re on the same planet. It was natural for both of us create something that took our brands in a new direction, while holding on to our traditions and origins. A statement piece. We created something very Scandinavian together: Nature is so important to us here, and I think you can see that in the ruggedness of the wool— but in combination with clean, classic, elegant lines — this is Nordic luxury.”

The Nordic Luxury sweater jacket will be released in Eton Brand stores, at Eton and Dale online flagship stores etonshirts.com and daleofnorway.com and through select wholesale partners in November — in time for Christmas.

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men's shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world's most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tsum, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, and KaDeWe. Read more at: www.etonshirts.com

About Dale of Norway

Where the deep fjords of west coast Norway ends, tucked away between towering mountains, Dale of Norway is crafting the finest knitwear from 100% pure wool. Driven by ingenuity, persistence, and pure power from the local waterfalls, the collections are inspired by the raw, rugged nature and age-old Norwegian patterns. Collections are designed to last, design-wise and quality-wise. You can say Dale of Norway has operated within “slow fashion” since before the expression even existed. Being one of very few textile companies with production in Norway, the brand is able to pay close attention to every stage of the production. This ensures premium quality in every garment – a Dale of Norway trademark since 1879. Read more at: www.daleofnorway.com

Eton x Dale of Norway Swacket Product Description

A one-of-a-kind overshirt, uniting Eton elegance and Dale sportswear heritage. Clean, timeless Scandinavian lines meet a rustic but graceful pattern in fishbone stitches, in this cross-over all-season, layering piece. Made with the softest, lightest lamb’s wool from Norwegian free-range dalasau sheep, knitted locally in Norway: spun into Dale’s special lightweight “heron” yarn, and knitted with all the skill of a heritage “lusekofta” maker. Note the elegant wider collar and rustic buttons. Style it the way you want to – this versatile piece will look just as at home over dress shirt and pleated trousers, as with casual denim, today and in years to come.

● An Eton x Dale of Norway Collaboration

● Heritage and quality-dedication x 2

● Locally sourced Norwegian lamb’s wool from free-range sheep

● Knitted locally on machines designed to minimize waste

● Lightweight, soft but rustic-looking Heron yarn

● Special anti-shrinkage process

● Finished with natural salts

● Made to last – only gets softer with wear