U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team suits up in Boss to reveal new roster at Pier 17

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) revealed its new roster at Pier 17 in New York City, with players and Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino dressing in BOSS for the occasion. Earlier that morning, Pochettino also appeared on television wearing BOSS, delivering brand visibility on one of America’s most-watched morning shows ahead of the highly anticipated roster announcement.

At the roster reveal, the USMNT players appeared in a modern, elevated, off-duty BOSS look, featuring a relaxed-fit overshirt in washable virgin wool paired with tailored trousers - striking the perfect balance between confidence, comfort, and contemporary sophistication. Head Coach Pochettino wore a sharp two-piece, slim-fit BOSS suit in patterned virgin wool, embodying the assured presence and leadership synonymous with both the coach and the brand.

Credits: BOSS

As the official businesswear attire provider of the USMNT, BOSS is proud to dress the team for defining moments beyond the pitch, reinforcing the brand’s position at the intersection of sport, culture, and style, and its commitment to owning the wardrobe at the game’s most high-impact moments.