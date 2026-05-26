U.S. Polo Assn. unveils 2-in-1 bag

For spring/summer 2026, U.S. POLO ASSN. unveils a collection of bags and accessories designed for a modern and dynamic lifestyle, combining design, functionality and the brand's unmistakable American style aesthetic.

The womenswear offering is distinguished by its variety of styles and details, with a style that ranges from sporty minimalism to an elegance inspired by the heritage world of Polo.

Among the key lines is Middleton, which offers a contemporary reinterpretation of the brand's heritage. Crafted from soft faux leather with a suede interior, the line combines lightness and structure in a harmonious balance. Hand-stitching highlights the product's craftsmanship, while the metal horseshoe-shaped crest elegantly evokes the equestrian world, a signature of the collection. Completing the design is a practical internal pouch with a shoulder strap, designed to enhance functionality and versatility. The 2-in-1 concept is realised through this removable internal pouch, which can also be used as a standalone bag thanks to the additional shoulder strap.

Credit: U.S. POLO ASSN.

With the spring/summer 2026 collection, U.S. POLO ASSN. reaffirms its ability to blend tradition with modernity, offering versatile and distinctive accessories designed for a modern lifestyle that remains true to the brand's authentic values.