Ucon Acrobatics PHANTOM SERIES

Safety meets Sustainability. This series is the next generation of backpacks for the minimal, urban cyclist. This one-of-a-kind material innovation combines a sleek design with unique protective textile technology and a conscious craftsmanship. Combining a rough and sturdy canvas for durability with a double PE coating guarantees maximum waterproofing. Highly reflective, microscopic glass beads make these dark and handsome bags highly reflective when it counts — at night.

Picture: Ucon Acrobatics, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Ucon Acrobatics, courtesy of the brand