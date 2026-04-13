UGG Partners With PinkPantheress Ahead of Her Stateside Coachella Debut

Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) taps British singer, songwriter and producer PinkPantheress as the face of its latest social-first campaign. An artist defining a generation’s emotional return, she embodies the space where softness meets confidence and comfort becomes expression, all laced with cheeky British wit.

Credits: UGG® / Moni Haworth

Both sitting at the intersection of cultural impact, online fandom, and a shared high-fashion sensibility, the two global icons – UGG® and PinkPantheress – share one thing: feeling. With an instinct for softness and introspection, PinkPantheress represents a shift away from performance, and more towards presence. A kind of emotional fluency that feels natural, not declared. The same that PinkPantheress’ music is felt, UGG® is felt, too. At its core, UGG® is about creating the space to feel this, to express it. The feeling of UGG® is that lived-in ease that can move through the world, grounded, self-possessed, and entirely authentic.

Credits: UGG® / Moni Haworth

Brought to life in a social-first campaign produced by reputable editorial photographer Moni Haworth, and Creative Director Ava Nirui, the singer brings her signature “cool factor” to the fan-favorite Tazz, as well as new trend-driven Spring styles, the Quill Ballet Sneaker and GoldenGlow Embossed. Drawing inspiration from the ability to elevate and define “bedroom pop,” the campaign shows PinkPantheress in a fictional pink bedroom while wearing elevated styling. She leans into current fashion trends – like socks and sandals, this time being knee socks – and even brings her own fashion edge with tights and sandals. Styled with notable brands, the result is an it-girl campaign with lots of pink. A subtle nod to 90s pop culture fashion when print magazines reigned, the content also features questions meant to dive deeper beyond the artist with insights on her recent dreams, childhood goals, and the feeling of falling in love.

These styles are available now on the website, UGG® stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.