UGG teases collaboration with Willy Chavarria at Paris Fashion Week

US lifestyle brand UGG made a surprise appearance at American designer Willy Chavarria's spring/summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on 26 June 2026, unveiling a first look at an upcoming unisex collaboration, according to a press release. The collection is due to arrive this autumn and marks the first collaboration between the two.

According to UGG, the collaboration reinterprets some of its recognisable footwear through Chavarria's design lens. The brand framed the collection around a contrast between the toughness and grit of biker culture and the softer, comfort-focused silhouettes UGG is known for, a tension between strength and softness that runs through the line.

Credits: Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

"This is my love letter to the outlaw in you," said Willy Chavarria, describing the collection as both fierce and friendly and pointing to the influence of leather culture combined with the warmth associated with UGG.

Credits: Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Three styles featured on the runway. The unisex UGG Willy Chavarria Guard Boot was styled with layered silk boxers and an oversized bomber jacket, while the unisex UGG Willy Chavarria Biker appeared with bright button-down shirts and long shorts. The UGG Hotel Chavarria Slipper was shown with a similar layered look on top, mesh or long shorts and tall white calf socks. According to the brand, the three styles offer a preview of the wider collaboration.

Romeo Beckham walked the show in the Biker, while attendees wearing the collaboration included Steven Martinez, Saint Jhn and Sebastian Yatra.