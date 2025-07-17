Ukrainian fashion week announces SS26 brand line up

Ukrainian Fashion Week returns to Kyiv from September 4 to 8, 2025, for its SS26 season. Over five days, 57 Ukrainian fashion brands will present their new collections through runway shows, presentations, and a trade show. Among the designers are FROLOV, GUNIA Project, GASANOVA, NADYA DZYAK, TG Botanical, the COAT by Katya Silchenko, J’AMEMME, VIKTORANISIMOV, and others. The official schedule will be announced in August.

For 28 years, Ukrainian Fashion Week has been shaping the future of the fashion industry in Ukraine — discovering new talent, developing a professional ecosystem, and strengthening cultural diplomacy. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, fashion — like culture — has acquired new strategic significance. It has become a powerful tool for preserving national identity, which in turn is a key element of national security.

“Today, fashion — like culture as a whole — has a mission to protect our identity. Ukrainian Fashion Week SS26 brings together designers who speak to the world in the universal language of fashion, conveying the values of our nation,” says Iryna Danylevska, Founder and CEO of Ukrainian Fashion Week.

The SS26 season will explore the interdisciplinary nature of contemporary Ukrainian fashion, its connection to visual art, and its role in shaping cultural narratives. The season will symbolically open at the Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Arts with the final of the XXVI “Look into the Future” Young Designers’ Contest, dedicated to the museum’s collection.

Numerous events will highlight the synergy of fashion and art, and the partnerships that give rise to new meanings. These include: “Art That Walk” — a performance by Lysenko Gallery (London–Kyiv) featuring works by contemporary Ukrainian artists; a project marking the 10th anniversary of the brand MyTheatre, founded by theatre artist and designer Daria Bila; the exhibition “Art Across Generations”, showcasing paintings by renowned Ukrainian artist Mykola Samokysh alongside jewellery pieces by his granddaughter Kateryna Basovska, inspired by his legacy; and “Art of Fashion”, a major exhibition at Mystetskyi Arsenal, featuring archival pieces from the last 15 years of Ukrainian designers, all inspired by painters, sculptors, graphic designers, and illustrators.

Since the start of the full-scale war, charitable initiatives have become an integral part of Ukrainian Fashion Week. This season, UFW continues its “Faces of Heroes” Initiative, supporting reconstructive facial surgeries for Ukrainian veterans. The project is implemented under a memorandum of cooperation between Ukrainian Fashion Week and the YANKO Charitable Foundation.

On September 8, Ukrainian Fashion Week and white rabbit agency will host a business conference at TSUM Kyiv department store. The event will focus on the key professional challenges faced by Ukraine’s fashion industry during wartime: navigating the production constraints, shifting sales geographies, and crisis communication strategies. The conference will serve as a platform for dialogue among industry leaders and shape a collective vision for the future.

Ukrainian Fashion Week SS26 Brand Line Up:

AMELINA

ANDREAS MOSKIN

C.ICON

CHUPRINA

COVER

DANIA STINOVA New Names

DARJA DONEZZ

DIEVA

E17.PROJECT

EL SABARI New Names

FROLOV

GAPTUVALNYA

GASANOVA

GRAINS DE VERRE

GUNIA Project

GURANDA

J’AMEMME

JJSQUEE

JULIYA KROS

KATERINA RUTMAN

KHRYSTYNA RACHYTSKA

LE CHARMIE

LINNI CARO

LYSENKO G London

MARCHI

NADYA DZYAK

NAZARELLI

MINT

MY THEATRE by Dariia Bila

NICK KICHKAR

RITO

SAMOKISH

SANTA

SIDLETSKIY

SOLOMIIAHRYNKIV

TG Botanical

the COAT by Katya Silchenko

TONiA

UPSLOWUSE

VIKTORANISIMOV

VVICS New Names

YOUNG PENSIONER New Names