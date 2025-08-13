Ukrainian Fashion Week Reveals SS26 Official Schedule

From 4 to 8 September, 2025, Ukrainian Fashion Week returns to Kyiv, bringing together over 50 Ukrainian fashion brands across the broadest range of formats in its SS26 official schedule. This edition is dedicated to the intersection of fashion and culture, exploring fashion’s power as a cultural code and as a means of preserving national identity. “Today, fashion – like culture as a whole – has been entrusted with a mission: to protect our identity. Through the universal language of fashion, we tell the world about our creativity, freedom, and dignity. Ukrainian Fashion Week remains a key platform that amplifies Ukraine’s voice on the global stage,” says Iryna Danylevska, Founder and CEO of Ukrainian Fashion Week.

This season places a special focus on events exploring the synergy between fashion and art, as well as the role this dialogue plays in shaping cultural identity. The SS26 season starts at the Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Arts with the finale of the XXVI “Look into the Future. The Khanenko Museum Collection” Young Designers Contest. Among the cross-disciplinary highlights of the SS26 season: the performance-presentation “Art That Walk” by Lysenko Gallery (London–Kyiv), featuring works by contemporary Ukrainian artists; MY THEATRE, a project by theatre designer Dariia Bila; the unveiling of the KHRYSTYNA RACHYTSKA brand archive at Mystetskyi Arsenal, dedicated to the embroidered shirt as a phenomenon of Ukrainian and global art; an exhibition on dialogue between generations – the paintings of Mykola Samokysh alongside the jewellery of his granddaughter Kateryna Basovska; a performance-presentation from POUSTOVIT on the interplay of fashion and art; and “Art of Fashion” at Mystetskyi Arsenal – a retrospective exhibition of looks by Ukrainian designers inspired by painters, sculptors, graphic artists, and illustrators.

The season’s formats range from runway shows and immersive presentations to performances and conceptual installations – all pushing beyond tradition, embodying creativity and artistic freedom.

From September 5 to 7, Mystetskyi Arsenal will also host “Clothing with a Function” — an exhibition that continues the initiative launched by Ukrainian Fashion Week in FW25–26. Ukrainian brands ANDREAS MOSKIN, JULIYA KROS, MAKI, SIDLETSKIY, VIKTORANISIMOV, and platform UFEG will present adaptive designs, highlighting one of today’s most pressing realities: the growing number of Ukrainians living with injuries sustained as a result of the war.

The “Portrait Gallery of Defenders”, honouring members of the fashion industry who have taken up the defence of Ukraine – from designers and cutters to stylists, photographers, and models – returns for its third season, presented in partnership with PR agency ready2wear.agency.

Charitable initiative remains an integral part of Ukrainian Fashion Week. This season, the team continues “Faces of Heroes”, a project aimed at supporting defenders with mine-blast facial injuries. Designers and guests will have the opportunity to contribute. The project is carried out in partnership with the YANKO Charitable Foundation. On the final day, 8 September, TSUM Kyiv will host a business conference organised by Ukrainian Fashion Week and white rabbit agency. The event will tackle the key professional challenges facing the Ukrainian fashion industry in wartime – from adapting production and transforming formats and sales geography to developing effective crisis communication strategies. The conference will serve as a platform for dialogue, uniting leading industry voices to confront shared challenges and shape a collective vision for the future. Ukrainian Fashion Week SS26 is supported by Visa, Kronenbourg 1664, Perwoll and Samsung.