Global apparel retailer UNIQLO known for its LifeWear philosophy, and Transport for London (TfL), one of the capital’s most iconic institutions, are proud to announce the launch of the second phase of their collaborative partnership. Building on the success of their debut collection in 2023, the latest offering introduces fresh designs and expanded personalisation services, available from 13 June 2025 in select UK stores.

Rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, creativity, and community engagement, the UNIQLO x TfL collaboration continues to celebrate the cultural legacy of London while reflecting UNIQLO’s Japanese design sensibility. The new collection features original T-shirt and tote designs inspired by TfL’s heritage, including the iconic roundel, the London Underground map, and vintage poster artwork from the TfL archive.

Exclusive UTme! Designs

UTme! is UNIQLO’s in-store custom print service that allows customers to create personalised T-shirts and tote bags. As part of the new UNIQLO x TfL range, customers can select from a curated set of graphic prints inspired by TfL's visual identity or design their own pieces using exclusive archival illustrations. These customisation options are available at UNIQLO’s flagship store at 311 Oxford Street and UNIQLO Covent Garden.

UNIQLO and Transport for London Launch Second Collaboration Featuring Exclusive Designs and Personalisation Services. Credits: UNIQLO

New Embroidery Options at RE.UNIQLO STUDIO

For a more tactile, bespoke experience, customers can visit RE.UNIQLO STUDIO locations in selected London stores to add limited-edition TfL embroidery motifs to their favourite UNIQLO items. The TfL themed customisation options will be available until the end of 2025 for both the UTme! and RE.UNIQLO STUDIO services. This second chapter of the collaboration continues to highlight the unique intersection of style, function, and heritage, celebrating the creative spirit of London while offering customers new ways to express themselves through design.

The limited-edition T-shirt range will be on sale in stores for £19.90. The limited-edition tote bags will be on sale in stores for £24.90. UTme! custom designs and RE.UNIQLO STUDIOS embroideries will be available from £12.