Uniqlo announces new T-shirts designed by Sofia Coppola, actor Ke Huy Quan and the Displacement Film Fund

Total donations have reached 19.1 million dollars*, thanks to the sale of 10 million T-shirts worldwide.

Uniqlo today announces the global launch of new designs for its ongoing PEACE FOR ALL charity T-shirt project, available from June 18. Thanks to global customer support since the project's launch in 2022, more than 10 million T-shirts have been sold worldwide, generating a total of 19.1 million dollars* in donations as of the end of March 2026. All profits from the sale of these T-shirts are donated to partner humanitarian organisations.

Credits: Uniqlo

New project contributors include:

Ke Huy Quan, an actor who rose to fame as a child in blockbusters like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, has won numerous awards in recent years and is a former refugee himself.

Sofia Coppola, a director and screenwriter known for films such as Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette.

The Displacement Film Fund (DFF), which aims to raise awareness of refugee issues through the power of cinema, and of which Uniqlo is a founding partner. The profits from the sale of the T-shirt created by the Displacement Film Fund will be donated directly to the DFF. This will support its mission of supporting and financing the work of displaced filmmakers and directors who film authentic stories about the experiences of displaced people.

New designs created by previous contributors, Dick Bruna, the creator of Miffy, and PEANUTS will also be launched, for a total of five new Uniqlo graphic T-shirts.

Koji Yanai, group senior executive officer of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd, Uniqlo's parent company, said: “PEACE FOR ALL is a project designed to share a message of peace through a simple daily act: wearing a T-shirt. Thanks to the support of so many people, we have surpassed a total of 19.1 million dollars* in donations. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the customers who have purchased a T-shirt, to the contributors who support the project, and to our partner organisations. We believe that the desire for peace is found in our everyday choices and actions, not in something exceptional. We hope that those who embrace the vision of PEACE FOR ALL will share its message, give it as a gift to their loved ones, and that these T-shirts will help spread the desire for peace and encourage actions that contribute to it.”

Credits: Uniqlo

About the new PEACE FOR ALL designs

Ke Huy Quan has combined one of his favourite expressions, “Keep Smiling”, with a hand-drawn smiley face, a design he regularly uses in his autographs to encourage his fans to adopt a positive mindset. Sofia Coppola has chosen a photograph of a swan gliding gracefully across a body of water, an image evoking tranquillity, under which she has handwritten “Peace for All”.

The Displacement Film Fund T-shirt features words related to peace chosen by filmmakers who have benefited from the fund's support. They express their desire to make the voices of refugees heard throughout the world through the power of cinema. The new T-shirt designs from PEANUTS and Dick Bruna convey the values of love and family through their worldviews, as expressed in their respective works.

In collaboration with various personalities from around the world, Uniqlo aims to expand this initiative to help create a future where everyone can live in safety, with the hope of peace everywhere in the world.