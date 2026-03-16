Uniqlo collaborates with Biorestore for Earth Day: wear clothes for longer, instead of buying new

Uniqlo is launching its Europe-wide “Uniqlo LifeWear for a Lifetime” campaign in April, making a strong statement for longevity in fashion. Together with the innovation company Biorestore, the clothing retailer aims to encourage customers to actively extend the life of their Uniqlo cotton clothing.

A special promotion in the RE.UNIQLO STUDIOS is at the heart of the campaign. Customers who visit one of the 23 studios in Europe in April and have a Uniqlo garment repaired, upcycled or customised will receive a free sample of Biorestore Restore Cotton. This innovative textile care technology allows cotton items to be refreshed and renewed at home.

The Enzym‑Re‑tergent™ technology developed by Biorestore acts like a gentle peel for textiles. It helps to reduce pilling, refresh colours and revitalise prints. One sachet is enough for up to five garments (1 kilogram of laundry) and is suitable for textiles with a cotton content of at least 70 percent.

Image: Uniqlo

Image: Uniqlo

“Spring is the ideal time to rediscover your own wardrobe. At Uniqlo, we want to provide customers with solutions that allow them to wear their clothes for longer. With the Biorestore Restore Cotton sample, we are rewarding everyone who uses our RE.UNIQLO Studio services in April,” says Odilia d’Aramon‑Guepin, sustainability director Uniqlo Europe.

Uniqlo had already collaborated with Biorestore in 2024 as part of its resale programme in Japan. The current campaign marks the next step in making this technology accessible to European customers. The aim is to distribute a total of 10,000 Restore Cotton samples, enabling the restoration of up to 50,000 garments.

Wajahat Hussain and Richard Toon, the co-founders of Biorestore. Image: Biorestore

“Longevity is at the heart of our work. The collaboration with Uniqlo is a logical partnership for us, as we share the same values. Together, we want to inspire as many people as possible to care for their clothes more consciously and use them for longer,” says Wajahat Hussain, co-founder of Biorestore.

The promotion starts on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.