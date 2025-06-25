UNIQLO Netherlands and the Amsterdam Fashion Academy honour 750 years of Amsterdam through heritage and one-of-a-kind designs

In celebration of Amsterdam’s 750 th anniversary, UNIQLO Netherlands and the Amsterdam Fashion Academy have teamed up once again. The project challenged the first-year Bachelor’s with Honours Fashion Design students to upcycle UNIQLO stock inspired by 750 years of creativity, culture and innovation in Amsterdam.

Four winning groups have been selected by the expert jury of UNIQLO Netherlands and Atelier Reservé to showcase their collections from June 23 rd in the shop window of the UNIQLO store Kalverstraat store in Amsterdam, which is the first UNIQLO store in the Netherlands and opened in 2018. Later this Summer the designs will be on display in the UNIQLO Kongsinplein store. This location opened in October 2024 and features the exclusive RE.UNIQLO Studio in which UNIQLO items can be repaired as well personalized through unique embroidery services. The prestigious display in the city of Amsterdam gives the winner’s work a huge visibility.

Credits: Bananen Museum for UNIQLO and Amsterdam Fashion Academy

We are truly inspired by the creativity and craftsmanship of the students from the academy. Their upcycled outfits offer a fresh interpretation of UNIQLO's LifeWear philosophy - practical, thoughtful and Made for All - while weaving in the spirit of Amsterdam's 750-year legacy. This project captures the essence of our RE.UNIQLO strategy: breathing new life into clothing while celebrating local identity and global connection, shared Carlotta Minderhout, Brand Manager at UNIQLO Benelux.

‘’These denim-rich, upcycled collections show one-of-a kind honour to the city of Amsterdam and what upcycling can look like in fashion designs’’, said Aljan Moehamad, visual artist at Atelier Reservé. For Atelier Reservé, one-of-a kind means each garment has its own story with its own unique shape.

Credits: Bananen Museum for UNIQLO and Amsterdam Fashion Academy

Through their partnership, UNIQLO Netherlands and the Amsterdam Fashion Academy can support the development of new talent while bringing upcycling fashion directly to the eyes of a global audience.