Uniqlo releases summer collection with designer Francesco Risso

Uniqlo has announced Uniqlo F.Risso, a collaborative collection with Italian designer Francesco Risso. The Japanese brand announced this in a press release. The summer collection for womenswear and menswear is titled Made for Dreaming and will be available from June 18.

According to the brand, this is the first collaboration between Uniqlo and Risso in four years; a previous collection was released in 2022. Risso is currently the creative director of GU, which is also part of Fast Retailing.

Credits: Uniqlo

Credits: Uniqlo

The collection combines structured yet soft silhouettes with hand-drawn prints, bright colours and fluid proportions. The pieces include blouses with bows; dresses with soft textures; flared long skirts with ruffles; and shirts made from 100 percent cotton in stripes and hand-drawn prints. Additionally, there are unisex items such as quick-drying piqué polo shirts and oversized T-shirts, complemented by silk scarves and twill caps.

Credits: Uniqlo

“These designs are made for dreaming and reflect the wearer's aura,” said Risso about the collection, which he believes combines playfulness with practicality.

Yuki Katsuta, senior executive officer of Fast Retailing Group, called it the first collaboration with Risso in four years and said he hopes the collection will enrich daily styling.