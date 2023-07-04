Unique, Vibrant and yet Delicate: The SS24 Collection of Religion Clothing

The SS24 Religion mainline collection features a variety of stylish and on-trend pieces.

This season we offer a variety of prints including vibrant and eye-catching prints on cupro like Charm and Obscure print. Cupro is a breathable and lightweight material, making it perfect for flowing dresses and tops. We are also introducing our Botanic leaf print on recycled georgette fabric. This sustainable fabric choice adds an eco-friendly touch to the collection while still maintaining a luxurious feel. The recycled georgette range come in 4 styles, which are all available in 3 prints: Obscure, Botanic black and Botanic green.

Credits: Religion Clothing, courtesy of the brand

For SS24 we are embracing the tie-dye and dip-dye trend, offering a wide range of styles in these unique patterns. From dresses to tops in various colour combinations, these pieces are all dyed by hand and therefore every piece is unique.

We focused on more natural fabrics featuring broderie anglaise which adds a feminine and romantic touch. We have also added a linen mix suit, designed to provide comfort and style for the warmer months. All our jersey is in 100% cotton for a lightweight feel and soft touch. This features beaded t-shirts that combine casual comfort with intricate embellishments and digitally printed dresses and tops with placement prints made in sustainable jersey. All tops can be paired with jeans, skirts, or shorts for a stylish and effortless look.

Another standout piece is an oversized crepe suit featuring stud detailing. This suit combines a relaxed and contemporary silhouette with edgy embellishment, making it suitable for both casual and more formal occasions.

The collection includes a range of playful occasion wear options: dresses, jumpsuits, or separates designed to make a statement and add a touch of whimsy to special events or parties.

Credits: Religion Clothing, courtesy of the brand

Overall, for SS24 we are offering a mix of vibrant prints, sustainable fabrics, unique dye techniques, delicate embroideries, and versatile designs. The collection caters to different occasions and styles, ensuring that there's something for everyone.