Universal Works. Universal Family

With the festive season sneaking ever closer, we thought it was time to explore what family means for Universal Works.

At this hectic time of year, it can be all too easy to get caught up in the commercial madness and forget what the festive season is really about. We think that once you take away the turkey dinners and tinsel, Christmas is really defined by the peace, love, and soul that we find through the people we hold dear, the family we choose to surround ourselves with.

Here at UW, we’ve been pausing to reflect on what family really means to us. Family connections don’t need genetics to feel real; strong friendships, supportive networks, and creative collaboration with the people we love are just as important. A turkey dinner is good, but togetherness is better.

We asked the Universal Works team to invite someone they consider to be part of their “family” circle to feature in a series of videos and portraits that we will be releasing in the run- up to Christmas and that we hope will capture the essence of these unique relationships. From best mates to life partners to three generations working side by side, we’ve got a lineup in store that certainly won’t disappoint.

In the run-up to Christmas, we’ll be sharing the stories behind some of the people who make up our Universal Family, a series of portraits of some of the people who fill the world of Universal Works with Peace, Love & Soul.

Videographer - Reece Straw

Makeup Artist - Scarlet Walker

Hair - Grace Bowering.