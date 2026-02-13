Unleash more energy to move your body and mind - ASICS launches the new Superblast™ 3 with innovative FF Leap™ foam

The SUPERBLAST™ 3, the latest evolution of the popular super trainer series, is now available with the new FF LEAP™ foam, which provides a lighter, more responsive and energetic ride than the previous model, giving runners even more energy to move their body and mind.

Credits: Asics

ASICS is proud to introduce the SUPERBLAST™ 3 , the latest evolution of the iconic super trainer, renowned globally for its high energy return and performance on the road. Engineered with ASICS’ signature design philosophy and developed through a process that combines testing with expert runners, scientific research, and technological innovation, this new iteration is designed to deliver superior energy return, over any distance.

Credits: Asics

Building on the success of the SUPERBLAST™ 2, the new SUPERBLAST™ 3 introduces FF LEAP™ foam , the lightest, highest-performance technology ASICS has ever developed. Replacing the FF TURBO™ PLUS foam used in the previous model, this next-generation innovation delivers an even more responsive and springy underfoot feel. Combined with newly designed trampoline pods in the forefoot, the shoe delivers increased bounce, helping to preserve energy without sacrificing comfort—a combination designed to power the performance of the world's best athletes.

Runners will enjoy superior comfort thanks to the new lace loop design, designed to offer more effective support in the midfoot area. The technical woven fabric upper remains lightweight and breathable, but features advanced textures and patterns that allow the shoe to adapt even more naturally to movement. These updates contribute to an overall weight reduction of 10 grams compared to the SUPERBLAST™ 2, making for a smoother ride and greater agility during daily workouts.

Credits: Asics

With a 38.5mm midsole height and 46.5mm heel drop, and a dual-layer construction combining FF LEAP™ and FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning, the SUPERBLAST™ 3 delivers a cushioned yet highly responsive running experience, ideal for transforming daily training miles into moments of freedom. Every stride feels fluid and energetic, helping runners enter a state of complete harmony between body and mind.

Credits: Asics

Sustainability remains a key pillar in the ASICS product development process, following a design philosophy that combines performance innovation and long-term responsibility. The SUPERBLAST™ 3 incorporates recycled polyester in the upper, a dope-dyed sockliner designed to reduce water consumption during production, and bio-based materials in the midsole. These choices demonstrate ASICS' ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact while maintaining world-class running technology.

Part of the ASICS BLAST Series—which includes the NOVABLAST™, SONICBLAST™, MEGABLAST™, and SUPERBLAST™—the SUPERBLAST™ 3 represents the latest in energized cushioning for road running. Featuring the new FF LEAP™ foam, it offers superior energy return, increased responsiveness, and a dynamic ride designed to support long-distance runners.

Credits: Asics

Paul Lang, Senior Manager of Global Product, Performance Running Footwear, said: “ The SUPERBLAST 3 builds on a model runners already love, but we wanted to ensure this update truly enhanced the running experience. As the most innovative shoe in the BLAST family, now featuring the same next-generation FF LEAP foam found in our flagship METASPEED series, the SUPERBLAST 3 delivers a lighter, more responsive and energetic ride. Thanks to the combination of redesigned trampoline pods and a 10-gram weight reduction, every stride helps athletes feel more responsive and powerful, energizing both body and mind .”

The SUPERBLAST™ 3 will be available for purchase starting March 1, 2026, for a price of €220. Available color options include White/Black, Cobalt Burst/Light Orange, and Seashell/Sun Coral.

For more information, visit www.asics.com