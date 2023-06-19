Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: Academy of Art University

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, the Academy of Art University recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of the Academy of Art University, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Academy of Art University students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Amber Kuia, Gina Ayala, Antonella Almonte, Bibi Samiezae-Yazd, Isabella Bowman, Alexandra Flores, Clara Yum, Eunsol Kang, Gioanna De Julio, Hanwen (Zack) Zhang, Kirsty Janine Benitez Torres, Laura Lambert, Lydia Buesgens, Sophia Marie Poulos, Nayik Rodriguez, Taylor Saint, and Xiaolin (Lynn) Yu.

Credits: COURTESY OF ACADEMY OF ART UNIVERSITY

Credits: COURTESY OF ACADEMY OF ART UNIVERSITY

Credits: COURTESY OF ACADEMY OF ART UNIVERSITY