Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: Akademie für Mode und Design

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Akademie für Mode und Design (AMD) recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of AMD rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Akademie für Mode und Design students that was presented during the show. Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers:

Liv Schneider, Lennart Krause, Anna Rezyapkina, Magaretha Kleeberger, Julian Niesen, Louisa Zgur, Silan Kartal, Josef Aloys Grill, Alissa Linke.

COURTESY OF AKADEMIE FÜR MODE UND DESIGN (AMD)

CREDIT: COURTESY OF AKADEMIE FÜR MODE UND DESIGN (AMD)