Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: ArtEZ University of the Arts

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, ArtEZ University of the Arts recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of ArtEZ, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of ArtEZ students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Philipp Henri Kern, Maud Groote Schaarsberg, Inès Torrens, Bastiaan Reijnen, Ani Mehrabian, Jelena Bondt, Luna Goossens, Songyi Shin, Eva Julia Mogendorff, Olivia Lottersberger, Lola Loebel-Roson, Fritz Fromm, Rachel Shania Luurssen, Hong Kai Li, Azalja van Dijk, Anna van der Werf, Yousra Razine Mahrah, Just Knoop, Gülben Abduraman, Floor de Heer, David Mollema, Kika Perben, Floyd Rorije, Batuhan Demir, Klaar Maria Straatman, Lisa Wiersema and Luisa Haddad Zavadinack.

Credits: COURTESY OF ARTEZ UNIVERSITY OF THE ARTS.

