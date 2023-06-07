Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: Central Saint Martins

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, the Central Saint Martins recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Central Saint Martins, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Central Saint Martins students that was presented during the show.

Designers: Giorgia Presti, Maxime Black, Isabel Macinnes, Max Anthony Brown, Hayley Shou, Jude Hinojosa, Alena Nevedrova, Oscar Ouyang, Nomvelo Dlamini, Louisa Fleisher, Chie Kaya, Woojun Jang, Pinanki Shah, Francesca Lake, Xuesong Yang, Ellen Poppy Hill, Nora Kassim, Pinanki Shah, Alessandro Tondolo, Sifan Chen,

COURTESY OF CENTRAL SAINT MARTINS

