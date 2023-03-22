Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: ESNE University of Design and Technology

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, ESNE University of Design and Technology recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of ESNE, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the ESNE University of Design and Technology students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

COURTESY OF ESNE

COURTESY OF ESNE

COURTESY OF ESNE

Courtesy of ESN

Designers: Carolina Palacios, Juan Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Barragan, Anita López, Mateo Millet, Aida Tadevosyan, Andrea Cuenca, Claudia Pintado, Paula Garcia Romero, Angelica, Lucia Centeno, Mari Paz, Ana Serra, Mariuxi, Sara Escalante, Francisco Gómez, Carmen Murillo, Irene Colmenarejo, Albert Dejond, Marina Winternitz, Nuria Lozano, Jaydi, Blanca Diaz, Maria Gonzalez, Lucia Rubio, Cecilia Romero, Angela Corrales, Carolta de Francisco, Beatriz Morillas, Ana Sánchez, Paula García Pérez, Elisabeth Piqueres, Mario Guillén, Beatriz Rueda, Antonio Joaquín, Carlos Quesada, Antonio del Canto, Adrián Bayarri, Laura Varela