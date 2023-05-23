Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of FIDM, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Isabella Andrade, Olivia Bevacqua, Evan Brewster, HyeRin Lee, Monica Nakatani, Cyncir “Foxxi” Pollard, Keagan Roberson, Steven Sweet Ruth, Max Tran, Jacob Yadidi, and Alexander Ziemba.

COURTESY OF FIDM

