Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: Fashion Institute of Technology

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of FIT, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Fashion Institute of Technology students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Jacob Caraccilo, Sammi Chen, Veronica Creed, Katelyn De Lavante Raphael, Rachel Gewirtz, Vanessa Gray, Yuri Ikegaya, Chaeeun Lee, Cecilia Wolf, Amanda Zanetti, Lancy Zhang, Natalia Bermeo, Lorenzo Lukban, Alyssa Horton and Devin Rotunno.

Credits: COURTESY OF FASHION INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

