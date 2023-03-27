Unveiling the graduates 2023 collection: Institut Français de la Mode

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of IFM rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Institut Français de la Mode students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Shanon Poupard, Martha Hupfauer Jonas Konrad, Eugene Oh, Cristian Rocco Rizzo, Ju Bao, Carla Bore, Juhee Park, Gookhyun Lee, Juliette Berrod, Shadyn Gill, Mathis Bonhomme, Olivia Philibert, Salomé Bodin, Remi Strikkers, Cece Chen, Po Chieh Chiu.

