Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: Kingston School of Art

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Kingston School of Art recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Kingston School of Art, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Kingston School of Art students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Jenna Sharratt, Becky Womersley, Kitty Ellis, May Bandy, Rui Wang, Rae Franklin, Kieran Roderick, Ennis Finnerty Mackay, Ellen Causer, Arianna Stapley, Lyra Liu, Venetia Williams, Wenhan Xu, Eve Parry, Monika Pohorská, Becky Durden, Charles Francis Hemsley, Ruby Johnston, Hester Cooper, Esme Phipps and Perry Davidson.

Credits: COURTESY OF KINGSTON SCHOOL OF ART.

