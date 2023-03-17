Unveiling the graduates 2023 collection: London College of Fashion

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, London College of Fashion recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of London College of Fashion, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the London College of Fashion students that was presented during the show. Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers:

Xinyu Zhao, Xinyi Zhao, Jerome Henrottin, Jingya Zeng, Bella Wynne, Yangyang Li, Zhongzhi Ding, Weixin Chen, Xinhe Fang, Yinghua Wu, Luting Chen, Clementine Baldo, Qianru Wang , Xuehui Wang, Yaqi Cheng, MO Xie, Meng Dai, Yue Zong, Liwen Liang, Sidhant Sudhan, Manqi Zhao, Ruyin Tian, Yang Yang, Jiabo Wu, Zihui Liu, Zhiyi Xiang, Louis Mayhew, Ting Lan, Dong Feng, Lingxi Zheng, Zhaoyi Yu, Chaoting Wang, Chenghije Dai, Yijin Ge, Zhipeng Zhou, Yuya Xu, Quanrong Jian, Pu Li, Yaqi Shi, Alexander Neil, Xingyu Ren, Min-Ji Kim

Courtesy of London College of Fashion

