Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: Rhode Island School of Design

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of RISD, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Rhode Island School of Design students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Zarah Green, Yue Zi, Tito Crichton-Stuart, Seabass Immonen, Sarah Park, Sahara Clemons, Jessica Okello, Eve Adami and Disco Amber.

Courtesy of RISD by Jo Sittenfeld