Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: University of East London

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, the University of East London recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of the University of East London, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the University of East London students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Adryene Kimfuta Mikala, Sumathi Umashankar, Luana Lopes, Daynitha Greaves, Harshitha Sunchu, Conrad Podlevsky, Suely Mario Da Silva, Tasha Chudasama, Andrei Alexandru Bibart, Latoya Davis, Oluwaronke Ige, Ava Blankemeyer, Ajanae Samuel, Kamal Saini, Jithmi Gimhani Bodiya Baduge, Sara Valentina Tabares Ochoa, Elisha Diggins, Anamary Espinosa, Nellie Longwe, Christiana Okwor and Peace Ume.

Credits: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF EAST LONDON

