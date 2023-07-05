Unveiling the Graduates 2023 collection: University of Westminster

As the class of 2023 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, the University of Westminster recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of University of Westminster, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the University of Westminster students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images.

Designers: Nancy Stewart, Mae Donohoe, Soma Faitanin, Nully Amiri, Sam Donnelly-Boote, Anna Rokusfalvy, Ella Dexter, Grace Tayo, Victoria Olejniczak, Lottie Robinson and Crow Main.

Credits: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF WESTMINSTER.

