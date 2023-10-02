Unveils the Ultimate Men’s Sneaker Collection

B.L.A.H., the renowned Amsterdam footwear brand, is making waves once again, and this time it’s exclusively for the men! We are thrilled to introduce our latest sneaker collection. Expertly crafted with brushed materials and vintage finishes, these sneakers are your perfect companions for the coming fall days.

In our commitment to ensuring that everyone finds the perfect fit, we’ve listened to the guys and empathized with the discomfort of squeezing into a size 42 shoe. That’s why, at B.L.A.H., we’re excited to announce the launch of our dedicated men’s line, JONN, a transformation of our best-selling JENN and part of our basketball-inspired sneaker family, specially designed for the discerning male sneakerhead.

The JONN emerges with robust shades of grey, black, blue, and green, featuring an intriguing blend of materials of corduroy and perforated leather details that promise unparalleled comfort – available in a both low (JONN LOW) and a high version (JONN). To take it a step further, we’ve delved into experimental territory, incorporating a dip-dye technique that infuses JONN with an extra layer of style and charisma.

At B.L.A.H., we’re committed to transparent sustainability, and this collection is no exception. We’ve carefully selected eco-friendly materials where possible, but in typical no-blah style, we’ll tell you where it’s not. Good shoes. Made well. No blah.