UOS Fashion Design Graduates present collections during London Fashion Week

University of Salford MA Fashion Design Graduates present collections during London Fashion Week, September 2022.

Designers explored an extensive range of research and innovative design thinking, leading to original and complex solutions built on fundamental industry principles including social, political, environmental, and technical influences.

MA Fashion Design programme provides designers with the opportunity to think about their practice within a framework of contemporary cultures and simultaneously nurtures design and technical skills to enable graduates to produce work to the highest standard, ready for key jobs in the industry. With a focus on professional practice and more specifically the business of fashion, designers develop an understanding of approaches to entrepreneurship supported via international guest speakers and practitioners to ensure graduates are prepared for a new era of fashion business.

About University of Salford

The University of Salford is located in the heart of Greater Manchester. They have more than 20,000 students, 2,000 staff and a global community of over 170,000 alumni. They pioneer exceptional industry partnerships, leading the way in real-world experiences by preparing students for life.

The School of Arts, Media and Creative Technology is one of the leading centres for practice-based education in the creative disciplines within the North West. Salford’s award-winning Fashion Design degree courses (#FashionatSalford) give students valuable entrepreneurial skills and professional experience to realise their potential as future fashion designers.