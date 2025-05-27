Urban Classics SS26: Embracing streetwear’s global pulse

For Spring/Summer 2026, Urban Classics returns with a globally inspired collection that reinforces its position at the heart of the contemporary streetwear scene. True to its mantra, Quality. Authentic. Street, the brand fuses hip-hop culture, skate influences, and urban streetlife into a cohesive wardrobe designed for today’s young, trend-conscious generation.

The creative direction is anchored in the evolving narratives of streetwear. This season’s silhouettes remain unmistakably wide and boxy, a nod to the relaxed, oversized aesthetic dominating youth-driven fashion. Standout styles include reimagined tracksuits in both men’s and women’s cuts, constructed from a newly developed jersey fabric.

SS25 imagery (not the SS26 collection) Credits: Urban Classics

Wide, boxy, and made for now

A muted-yet-fresh colour palette underpins the offering: earthy tones like "moccamouse" meet shades of new grey and light blue. The emphasis on cotton qualities ensures tactile comfort, while the introduction of new textiles adds depth and relevance to the collection’s material story.

Reflecting the current lifestyle focus on “stay-at-home” the collection addresses demand for hybrid, versatile pieces suitable for both lounging and street presence. These themes resonate with Urban Classics’ core customer, digital natives staying in tune with shifting fashion codes.

With must-have styles rolling out in the first drops and more to come through the season, Urban Classics promises an authentic yet forward-thinking take on streetwear. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to expand its product ranges and adapt to the ever-evolving trend landscape.