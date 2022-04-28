Vagabond Shoemakers - Spring/Summer 22 Collection

For the SS22 season, Vagabond Shoemakers sees the world through a colourful lens; presenting a collection infused with energy and positivity led by bursting colours. The new collection continues the solid-sole theme that has been present during recent seasons, with emphasis on wider toe shapes and sharp outsoles.

Two main themes set the tone for spring, merged by a vibrant colour palette that follows throughout the campaign with muted pastels and the new season’s favourite accents hyper pink, red and orange; complementing the neutral base of beige and dark brown tones.

Vagabond Shoemakers, Henni Sandals, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The dressy, sophisticated direction focus on sleek outsoles and timeless design, with ballerina flats and contemporary sandals as the new summer essentials. The campaign centres around key style Hennie; a ‘90s inspired colourful sandal featuring block heels and a wide toe shape with inspiration from the brand’s archives. Another elevated style is newcomer Evy; a minimal sandal combining the asymmetric toe shape with distinct outsoles and pared-down uppers.

Vagabond Shoemakers, Evy Sandals, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The edgy theme presents solid pieces in line with the brand’s DNA. New style Stacy is the flatform sneaker with clean uppers and subtle flared outsoles. Accompanied by minimal style Eyra, ranging from pared-down mules to robust fisherman sandals - two strong groups for the upcoming season.

Vagabond Shoemakers, Eyra Sandals, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The men’s collection focuses on long-term wearability, with modern classics that provide a contemporary and minimal aesthetic. The main campaign emphasises minimal sneakers and newcomer Teo; an updated, casual style with clean uppers and solid rubber outsoles. The collection also presents a more contemporary segment of chunky mules and sandals fronted by new style Nate, inspired by the late ’90s that provides a subtle chunkiness to the season’s summer sandals. Loafers are more relevant than ever before with elevated style Mike at the centre, created in new pared-down versions.

The colour palette emphasises classic hues that last beyond the season with neutrals in sand, beige and chocolate brown.