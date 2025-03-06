Vans and Little Simz Team Up for the Next Chapter of the Premium Old Skool Campaign

Vans is proud to introduce the next chapter of the Premium Old Skool Music Collection , featuring visionary artist and Vans ambassador Little Simz and Vans EMEA skater Helena Long . The campaign celebrates the iconic silhouette’s timeless legacy and profound impact on music and skateboarding. Blending tradition and innovation, the Premium Old Skool Music Collection continues to inspire the next generation of cultural pioneers, driving the evolution of style, comfort and self-expression.

Originally released in 1977 as the Style 36, the Old Skool™ was Vans’ second signature skate shoe, but the first to bear the iconic Sidestripe™ , which has become a recognizable symbol for generations. Designed by and for the pioneers of skateboarding, the Old Skool has also conquered the underground music scene, becoming a true cultural icon beyond skateboarding. Today, Vans celebrates this enduring connection with the Premium Old Skool Music Collection, featuring three unique capsules inspired by the shoe across different eras and genres of music.

Shot in Johannesburg, South Africa during a visit to her headline show at House of Vans, Little Simz and Helena shot the campaign with Simz’s close friend and collaborator, Fenn O’Meally. Returning to the music sphere last week with her new single “ Flood ,” Little Simz has officially been a part of the Vans family since 2023, in which time she has released her own Slip-On Custom collection, starred in multiple campaigns, and graced the stage at House of Vans in South Africa. The Checkerboard Old Skool Little Simz wears in the campaign is designed to honor the nonconformity and boundary-pushing spirit that has defined the Old Skool since its inception.

Credits: Vans

Reimagined with refined materials and modern construction, the Vans Premium Old Skool evolves the icon with upgraded cushioning, an improved fit, and archival design details. The updated silhouette offers a smoother, more comfortable ride, with 30% bio-based Sola Foam ADC sockliners for all-day comfort. The Premium version also includes glossy sidewalls, higher foxing tape, and retro details, nodding to Vans’ 90s style.

To spread the campaign, Vans has engaged artists who bring raw emotion and passion to their music, including The Paranoyds , Voice of Baceprot and HiTech . These crews shape cultural narratives through their creative endeavors and celebrate the “ Off The Wall ” mentality with the Old Skool on their feet.

The Premium Old Skool Music Collection (Checkerboard) will be available on March 6th at Vans retail stores and Vans.it.