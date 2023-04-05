VEJA launches new children's sneaker in collaboration with The Animals Observatory

VEJA and The Animals Observatory are launching three kid styles in collaboration. This Spanish brand designs children’s collections with great aesthetics and comfort, but above all, colors, and fun. VEJA worked together with their colorful and playful vibes on their V-10, coming in three different colorways. To make it even more fun, the V on the side and the back loop glow in the dark like the stars in our rooms when we were kids.

Picture: VEJA, courtesy of the brand

Product information

The uppers are made of ChromeFree leather. Coming from the farms located in the South of Brazil (Rio Grande do Sul), it undergoes an innovative tanning process where no chrome, heavy metals, or dangerous acids are involved. By simplifying the tanning process, the use of chemicals and energy are limited, the use of water is reduced by about 40%, and the use of salt by 80%. After tanning, the water is recyclable. Made in Brazil, in a Fair Trade USA certified factory.

About The Animals Observatory

The Animals Observatory is a timeless brand from a unique artist and creative director: Laila Aguilar. Both kids and adults shall be inspired by its sense of playfulness, comfort, and aesthetic pleasure, all based on the philosophy of an old motto that Laia Aguilar often repeats to her children: "Be a good animal, true to your instincts".

Picture: VEJA, courtesy of the brand