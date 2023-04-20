Veja Launches The Wata II, A Style Made of Organic Cotton

The organic cotton used by Veja is produced by farmers’ associations in Brazil and Peru which cultivate it with respect for people and the environment, according to fair trade principles.

Veja works directly with the producers and buys their organic cotton at an uncorrelated price, fifty percent more than the market price. Between 2004 and 2022, around 1400 tons of organic cotton were bought by Veja.

Picture: Veja, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand