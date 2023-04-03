VEJA teams up with Maison Bonpoint for Spring Summer 2023

VEJA and Bonpoint co-designed two summer colorways on the Ollie style. This collaboration also introduces a Baby style for the newborns.

A children’s fashion Maison founded in 1975 - Bonpoint’s bold style set it apart ever since its first collection. The intuitive and visionary brand established itself as trendsetter thanks to its modern, unique silhouettes. Daring designs and subtle combinations of colors, fabrics, prints and proportions are ingrained the brand’s very DNA.

Veja Bonpoint Ollie

VEJA’s Ollie style is made of 100% organic cotton canvas. This cotton is cultivated in Brazil and Peru by associations that respect people and the environment, according to fair trade principles.

Its natural-colored outsole contains 18% of Amazonian rubber. At the back of it, Bonpoint’s logo is embossed. The eyelets around the scratch straps are embroidered to make the sneaker easier to recycle when it is no longer wearable.

The Ollie is vegan.

Image: Veja x Bonpoint, courtesy of the brand

Image: VEJA x Bonpoint, courtesy of the brand

Veja x Bonpoint Baby

The Baby style is made of 100% organic cotton canvas, with a 100% recycled polyester lining. Its outsole is in fine leather, known for its noble quality and softness. It is tanned in the Southern of Brazil, in a Gold certified tannery by the Leather Working Group. The Baby is made in Brazil, in a Fair Trade USA certified factory.

Image: VEJA x Bonpoint, courtesy of the brand

The Ollie is available in the sizes 22 to 35, the Baby is available in 17/18 (3-6 months) and 19/20 (6/12 months).